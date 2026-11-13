Dudley’s schools and colleges are hiring, with options from early childhood to college-level teaching and coaching. Good mix of part-time flexibility and a grad assistant role with tuition help.

Employer: Nichols College – School of Business

Nichols College – Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Part-time / Adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach undergrad (and possibly grad) courses in areas like Accounting, Business Analytics, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, or Management at an AACSB-accredited business school. Great fit if you have a master’s or higher and want to bring real-world business experience into a college classroom on a course-by-course basis.

Employer: Nichols College – Division of Athletics

Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Full-time Graduate Assistant (starts August 2026 )

(starts ) Stipend: $10,000

Benefits: Graduate tuition remission, on-campus housing (with application), fitness center access

Support an NCAA Division III men’s volleyball program while earning your graduate degree. You’ll help with recruiting, practices, games, travel, social media, video, and game management, plus work 1–2 shifts a week at the fitness room desk.

Employer: KinderCare Learning Companies (Champions)

Location: Dudley, MA (on school grounds)

(on school grounds) Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $20.25 per hour

Posting End Date: February 8, 2027

Work with elementary-aged kids in an out-of-school-time program, leading activities, mentoring newer staff, and partnering with families. Role comes with discounted child care, health and wellness benefits, and is ideal if you have early childhood/education experience or a CDA (or are willing to get one).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow into the role or keep your name on file for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.