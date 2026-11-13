Dudley has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and want steady hours with training and benefits.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)

Schedule: Thu & Fri 11 p.m.–7 a.m.

Thu & Fri Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour, paid training, $500 sign-on bonus (PT)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their home overnight, helping with personal care, safety, and daily living. Great fit if you like quieter night shifts and want strong training plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition remission.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon, Wed & Fri 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ; Tue & Thu 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Mon, Wed & Fri ; Tue & Thu Pay: $23.50–$25.00/hour, paid training & orientation

Lead a residential home for adults with disabilities—supervise Direct Support Professionals, oversee daily operations, and keep the home safe and welcoming. Good step up if you have human services experience and want leadership responsibilities plus benefits like health, dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and tuition remission.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Part-time (28 hrs/week)

Schedule: Sun 10 a.m.–2 p.m. ; Tue–Fri 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sun ; Tue–Fri Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour, paid training, $500 sign-on bonus (PT)

Daytime role helping adults with disabilities with cooking, personal care, appointments, and community outings. Nice option if you want mostly daytime hours, hands-on work, and solid benefits for a part-time job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes schedules and details can be flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.