⚠️ Dec. 7 public hearing on Duchesne County budget items

⚠️ Public hearing on Duchesne County budget items Dec. 7

The Duchesne County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing and Budget Meeting on Monday, December 7, 2026, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Duchesne County Administration Building in Duchesne, Utah.

They’ll take comments and discuss these budget items:

4:00 p.m. – General Fund

4:15 p.m. – Library

4:20 p.m. – Duchesne/Wasatch Blue Bench Landfill

Residents can attend in person to listen or share their views on how county funds are planned for these areas.

If you need ADA accommodations (such as communicative aids or services), contact the Duchesne County Clerk's Office at 435-738-1103 before the meeting.

Note: No electronic or phone participation is available for this meeting under UCA 52-4-207.