Dubuque has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from gas stations to healthcare and casinos. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Kunkel & Associates, Inc.

Kunkel & Associates, Inc. Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports clients with their insurance programs—policy changes, certificates, reports, and onboarding calls. Good fit if you’re organized, strong with Outlook/Excel, and have 1–3 years in P&C or a related field.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time (position can be part-time or full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level retail sales helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50–100 lbs, working a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat & Sun, plus profit sharing and store discount)

Paid, hands-on retail management training program with a strong promote-from-within culture. Includes flexible scheduling, medical and dental, and chances to move into store, corporate, manufacturing, or distribution roles.

Employer: Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming)

Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($1,500 sign-on bonus mentioned in title)

Casino table games dealer/supervisor role dealing blackjack and other games, handling bets, and keeping play fair and fun. Requires 6+ months dealing experience or dealer school, ability to stand for long periods, and eligibility for gaming licenses.

Employer: Kwik Trip, Inc.

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer and food service in a busy convenience store setting—running the register, keeping the store clean, and maintaining the food program. Must be 16+, enjoy a fast pace, and be able to work some weekends and holidays.

Employer: Medical Associates Clinic

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed (strong benefits package, 401k match, PTO, insurance)

Phone-based role helping patients and health plan members with scheduling, questions, and preventive care outreach. Great if you have 1–3 years customer service, like healthcare, and want steady weekday hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.