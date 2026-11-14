Looking for a new feline friend in Dubuque, IA? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society for someone to bring them home.

All cats listed have an adoption fee of $85 and are available through Dubuque Regional Humane Society — (563) 582-6766.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Dubuque Regional Humane Society

Phone: (563) 582-6766

Pine is a tiny tuxedo kitten with a fluffy long coat. If you love that classic black-and-white look and soft fur, she could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Pine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Dubuque Regional Humane Society

Phone: (563) 582-6766

Alder is a fluffy black kitten with a long, soft coat. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Alder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / Red

Orange / Red Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Dubuque Regional Humane Society

Phone: (563) 582-6766

Elm is a young orange boy with a short coat and that classic “orange cat” charm in the making. He’s looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Elm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Dubuque Regional Humane Society

Phone: (563) 582-6766

Dorothy is a lovely gray young adult cat. If you’re looking for a cat who’s a bit past the tiny kitten stage, she may be just right for you.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Dubuque area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Dubuque Regional Humane Society or calling (563) 582-6766 to ask about these sweet cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.