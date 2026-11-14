Dubuque’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help keep the production line moving by unloading baskets, checking cans for dents, leaks, and bad codes, and pulling samples for the lab. This role is on your feet, uses steel-toed shoes, ear plugs, and hair net, and is a good fit if you have manufacturing experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Also listed on Indeed: Same Line Unloader role

Employer: Giese Manufacturing Company Inc

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time (Night Shift)

Pay: From $22.00/hour, about $45K+/year at 40 hrs/week

Run lasers and brake press machines to cut and shape metal sheets, read blueprints, and check your work with precision tools. Night shift only, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, PTO, profit sharing, and they’re willing to train if you bring a strong work ethic.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.