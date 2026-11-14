Dubuque’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid local clinics and a big need for travel nurses. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there are a few strong options worth a quick look.

Employer: Medical Associates Clinic

Medical Associates Clinic Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Internship / Full-time hours (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00am–6:00pm , Fri 7:00am–5:00pm

Mon–Thu , Fri Salary: Not listed

Join a busy Physical Therapy team at the area’s leading multispecialty clinic. You’ll follow treatment plans from the PT, work directly with patients, keep detailed documentation, and help educate patients and families. Must be a licensed PTA; experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Trinity Health – FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel Assignment

Shift: 12-hour nights , 3x12 per week

, 3x12 per week Length: 13 weeks , start date flexible

, start date flexible Gross Weekly Rate: $2,556

Travel RN role with premium pay and flexible scheduling through Trinity’s FirstChoice program. You’ll float as needed in Med Surg/Tele, so they want RNs with at least 18 months of recent clinical experience and current RN license + BLS/ACLS/PALS (AHA). Travel and per diem options plus DailyPay and 403(b) eligibility.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel Assignment

Shift: 12-hour days , 3x12 per week (36–40 hrs)

, 3x12 per week (36–40 hrs) Length: 13 weeks , ASAP start

, start Gross Weekly Rate: $2,760

OR travel RN spot with high weekly pay and a day-shift schedule. You’ll float as needed within the system, so they’re looking for RNs with at least 2 years of recent surgical/critical experience and current RN license + BLS/ACLS/PALS (AHA). Includes flexible scheduling, travel/per diem options, DailyPay, and 403(b) access.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.