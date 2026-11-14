Dubuque’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to arcade-style fun and senior living. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Dubuque, IA (Clarke University campus)

(Clarke University campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,600 – $83,600 per year

Lead the entire culinary program on campus—menu creation, purchasing, inventory, and staff management. Great fit if you have high-volume kitchen leadership experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and career growth with a national company.

Employer: Backpocket Pin & Pixel

Backpocket Pin & Pixel Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time / other (in-person)

Part-time / other (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour (with tips)

Serve pizza, beer, and mixed drinks in a lively taproom/arcade setting. Nights and weekends are key, and you’ll get tip pool access, employee discounts, 401(k) match, health insurance, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Backpocket Pin & Pixel

Backpocket Pin & Pixel Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $12.00 – $30.00 per hour (with tips)

Support the team by clearing tables, running food, and washing dishes during busy shifts. Good entry role if you’re fast on your feet and want tip pool access, discounts, 401(k) match, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Backpocket Pin & Pixel

Backpocket Pin & Pixel Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: Base $7.25/hr + tips, typically $15.00 – $30.00 per hour with tips

Work in a high-volume kitchen, cooking to order and keeping things clean and organized. Comes with tip pool access, 401(k) + match, health insurance, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Jaybird Senior Living

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus potential)

Help with meal service, dishwashing, and dining room setup for senior residents in an assisted living community. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have room to move good people into new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.