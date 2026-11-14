Dubuque’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box and regional stores hiring for front-line and lead roles. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dubuque, IA (Walmart Supercenter #2004, 4200 Dodge St)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and annual or quarterly performance incentives

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor—greet shoppers, keep clothing displays looking sharp, and help match customers with what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for approved education programs).

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Base pay up to $15.00/hour + $2.50/hour weekend premium (Sat & Sun)

Work across departments like clothing, tools, pet, lawn & garden, and more while helping neighbors find the right products. Full-time hires get benefits after 91 days, all major holidays and your birthday off, 401(k) with company match, store discounts, and leadership training to grow your retail career.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Base pay up to $15.00/hour + $2.50/hour weekend premium (Sat & Sun)

Be the friendly face at checkout—greet customers, run the register, handle coupons and returns, and keep the front end tidy. This role can also help at self-checkout, customer care, and on the sales floor, with the same benefits after 91 days, paid holidays and birthday off, 401(k) match, and store discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.