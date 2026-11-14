📢 Full-day preschool coming to three Dubuque schools

The Dubuque Community School District is adding full-day preschool for the 2027-2028 school year at:

Audubon Elementary School

Irving Elementary School

Seedlings Preschool Center

Full-day classes will run five days per week on scheduled school days. Half-day preschool will still be offered at all elementary schools and at Seedlings.

The optional full-day program costs $350 per month, which covers extra instruction beyond what’s funded by the Iowa Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP). The district is working with community groups to offer tuition assistance for children who meet federal free or reduced-price meal income guidelines.

To qualify for free preschool or the $350 full-day option, children must:

Live in Iowa , and

, and Be 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 of the school year, OR

of the school year, Be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, have a birthday between March 15 and Sept. 15, 2022, and have never attended SWVPP preschool.

Registration opens at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at www.dbqschools.org/preschool.