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📢 Dubuque adding $350/month full-day preschool in 2027-28
📢 Full-day preschool coming to three Dubuque schools
The Dubuque Community School District is adding full-day preschool for the 2027-2028 school year at:
- Audubon Elementary School
- Irving Elementary School
- Seedlings Preschool Center
Full-day classes will run five days per week on scheduled school days. Half-day preschool will still be offered at all elementary schools and at Seedlings.
The optional full-day program costs $350 per month, which covers extra instruction beyond what’s funded by the Iowa Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP). The district is working with community groups to offer tuition assistance for children who meet federal free or reduced-price meal income guidelines.
To qualify for free preschool or the $350 full-day option, children must:
- Live in Iowa, and
- Be 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 of the school year, OR
- Be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, have a birthday between March 15 and Sept. 15, 2022, and have never attended SWVPP preschool.
Registration opens at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at www.dbqschools.org/preschool.
More Info: November 2026 - Dubuque Community Schools
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