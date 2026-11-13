Dubuque has some strong sales openings right now, especially if you like building relationships and chasing big commissions. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Cottingham & Butler

Cottingham & Butler Location: Dubuque, IA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Full salary + bonus (plus robust benefits)

Senior B2B role selling employee benefits to employers. You’ll advise clients on complex benefit plans, backed by strong in-house specialists, account managers, and tools. Great fit if you have 3+ years insurance/benefits sales, love consultative selling, and want day-one benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and solid career growth.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Dubuque, IA (full-time, in-office)

(full-time, in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential

Sell radio + digital marketing solutions to local businesses, from on-air ads to SEO and web design. You’ll manage a full sales cycle, build your own book of business, and help small and mid-sized companies grow. Comes with 3 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, VTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and laptop.

Employer: Take Ten Tire & Service (Thompson Tire and Service)

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$100,000+ yearly (earnings potential over $100K)

Lead commercial field sales for truck and commercial tires, with a solid existing customer base and room to grow. You’ll cold call, visit fleets, manage accounts, and stay on top of tire trends. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and is ideal if you have 3+ years commercial tire experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can shape the role for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.