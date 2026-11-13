Dubuque has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from direct care to crisis response to career coaching.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour + on-demand pay

+ on-demand pay Benefits: Full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match (32+ hrs/week)

Work one-on-one with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily living (meals, meds, personal care), outings, and goals like budgeting and social activities. Requires age 18+, HS diploma or GED, valid driver’s license (1+ year), insured vehicle, and background check.

Employer: Equus Workforce Solutions / Dynamic Workforce Solutions

Location: 680 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Dubuque, IA 52001

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help local job seekers build skills, overcome barriers, and connect with employers. You’ll do interviews, create employment plans, refer people to training, and track progress in a case management system. Needs a bachelor’s degree (social services, HR, communications, business, or similar) and 2+ years in staffing/recruiting/workforce development plus strong computer and writing skills.

Employer: Foundation 2 Crisis Services

Location: Dubuque, IA (Dubuque County, in-person)

Type: Part-time, on-call (min. 12 hrs/week)

Pay: $4–$35/hour $4/hour on-call (higher: $12/hr Mon–Fri 12am–6am and all-day Sat/Sun) $35/hour when dispatched ( $40.60/hour on holidays ) $15/hour for meetings/trainings

Benefits: 401(k) match, EAP, PTO, quarterly wellness reimbursement

Respond to mental health crises in Dubuque County, provide on-site counseling, connect people to resources, and document services. Requires a bachelor’s in a human services field, 1+ year relevant experience, valid driver’s license, ability to pass background checks, and comfort with electronic records. Shifts are 6 hours, and you choose from four daily time blocks.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.