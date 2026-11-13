Dubuque’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and steady hours. If you like working with machines, staying active, and seeing real results from your day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Pet Food

Simmons Pet Food Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run and monitor palletizing machines so finished pet food bags are stacked, wrapped, and ready for the warehouse. This role is active and hands-on: you’ll troubleshoot equipment, check codes and patterns, swap materials, and keep quality high while working with the line and forklift drivers.

Employer: Rite-Hite

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on assembling, packaging, and shipping loading dock and door products to customer specs. You’ll handle materials, use basic power tools, help with inventory and shipping, and need a high school diploma/GED and forklift certification. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and paid time off.

Employer: RIE Coatings

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd Shift (Sun–Thu 11:00 PM–7:00 AM)

Pay: $22/hour ($19/hr + $3/hr shift premium)

($19/hr + $3/hr shift premium) Bonus: $2,000 hiring/retention bonus

You’ll prep parts for coating using blast machines, washers, and chemical tanks, making sure everything meets quality specs. This is a good fit if you like night shifts, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind heat and chemicals. After applying, you can call 320-437-0507 or stop in at 5301 Chavenelle Rd Suite 400, Dubuque, IA to follow up.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Dubuque plants are hiring often, and roles can shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.