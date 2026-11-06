🏥 Dubuque Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Dubuque’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, senior living, and therapy. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are solid options here from new grads to seasoned pros.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital

UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time (0.9 FTE), days or nights

Part-time (0.9 FTE), days or nights Pay: $32.73/hr starting , plus $5–$7.50/hr shift diff , $7.50/hr weekend diff

, plus , Bonus: $10,000 sign-on with 2-year commitment; $2,000/month stipend for 6 months pre-licensure + $500 boards bonus

with 2-year commitment; + Units: Med/Surg, Acute Rehab, ICU, ER, OB, Geropsych

New RN grads get strong pay, big sign-on, and a stipend while finishing boards. Great way to build broad skills with options across several units and shifts.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital

UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, nights 7 pm – 7 am , 72 hours per pay period

Full-time, nights , 72 hours per pay period Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Fast-paced ER role where you’ll triage, deliver urgent care, and support critical procedures. Ideal if you like high-acuity work, night shifts, and being on the front line when seconds count.

Employer: Presbyterian Homes & Services – Mount Carmel Bluffs

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: On-call, weekday shifts

On-call, weekday shifts Pay: Estimated $40.46 – $57.12/hr (good-faith starting range)

On-call PT role with flexible weekday hours and work across multiple settings (TCU/SNF, assisted living, home health, outpatient). Nice fit if you want variety, strong hourly pay, and room to grow.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Contract / Locum tenens

Contract / Locum tenens Schedule: 8+ night shifts/month, 7 pm – 7 am; Sundays–Tuesdays are busiest

Locums EM spot with APP support, hospital privileges, weekly pay, and housing/travel covered. Good option if you want flexible contracts and a recruiter handling logistics.

Employer: Trustwell Living

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time, every other weekend (some holidays)

Support seniors with ADLs while keeping their independence and dignity front and center. Great entry or next step if you enjoy geriatric care and need a flexible, weekend-focused schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.