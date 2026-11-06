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🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Open Now in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque has some solid building and maintenance roles open right now, from hands-on facility care to skilled electrical work in healthcare.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Oak Park Place
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a senior living community running smoothly—light maintenance, room prep, grounds care, plus driving residents to appointments. Comes with competitive pay, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and extras like adoption assistance and an employee assistance program.
Maintenance – Electrician/Phone Tech
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health
- Location: Dubuque, IA (hospital campus)
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm, M–F) with on-call, weekend & holiday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
Skilled role handling electrical maintenance, repair, and installation across the hospital and grounds, plus telecom/phone systems support. Requires a State of Iowa Electrical License or 5+ years equivalent experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort using electrical tools and reading schematics; offers full benefits and growth within a large health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Dubuque.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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