🚌 Dubuque Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay CDL Openings

Dubuque’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want big OTR miles or to be home every night. Here are a few standout CDL roles hiring now.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Dubuque, IA (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—this is OTR work that’s different from standard freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge), company-supported health insurance, paid permits, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Dubuque, IA (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Team Owner Operator

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most teams earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working)

Run as a team moving touring shows and live entertainment equipment with less than 110,000 miles per year. You get all miles paid, detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls via transponder, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border work.

Employer: Ecosystems, Inc.

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Local hauling with no logbooks and home every night, moving goods and raw materials around the area. Needs a valid Class A with tanker endorsement; dump truck experience is a plus. Benefits include 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these fits your lifestyle—big OTR checks or steady local hours—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.