🚚 Dubuque Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Dubuque has some solid logistics roles open right now, from office-based supply management to hands-on warehouse work on night shift.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00/hr (overtime eligible)

Office-based role focused on the Order Fulfillment Process, supplier selection, and part sourcing. Good fit if you like problem-solving, working with data, and have some background in supply management, logistics, or purchasing (SAP experience is a plus).

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.67 – $28.14/hr (overtime eligible)

You’ll keep production running by coordinating materials, fixing inventory errors, and solving shortages. Great if you have supply management or manufacturing experience and like working with both data and people on the plant floor.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (D shift: Wed 11:50 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thu–Sat 5:50 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(D shift: Wed 11:50 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thu–Sat 5:50 a.m.–6 p.m.) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role using a forklift and scan gun to move product, load trailers, and keep inventory accurate. Best for someone who’s comfortable with heavy lifting (up to 75 lbs), cold/hot environments, and night/weekend hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.