undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dubuque
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Now Hiring in Dubuque
2 days ago
Dubuque’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re okay with shifts and being on your feet, there are some solid options here.
Simo Kitchen – Day Shift
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll mix and batch ingredients, record weights and lot numbers, and be a key quality check before product moves on. Good fit if you like detailed work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a set day schedule.
General Laborer – Days (A Shift)
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role helping with packing, stacking, sorting, and basic cleanup. You’ll be on your feet all shift and lifting up to 30 lbs, with work in hot/cold and wet/dry areas.
Production Supervisor (Contract)
- Employer: Acro Service Corp
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Contract, 2nd & 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a wage production team on off-shifts, focusing on safety, quality, and hitting production goals. Great for someone with prior production supervision and MS Office skills who’s comfortable coaching and holding people accountable.
Packaging Supervisor – Days
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run a packaging team, handle scheduling and performance, and keep product within FDA/USDA and company standards. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s or 4+ years related experience and want a leadership role in food manufacturing.
General Laborer – Days (D Shift)
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, D Shift (Wed–Sat days)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar general labor work (packing, stacking, sorting, sanitation) but on a different day schedule. Good if you want a later-week shift instead of Sunday–Wednesday.
Depalletizer Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate casing machinery, clear jams, do quality checks, and log downtime and other data. Best for someone with a manufacturing background who likes machine work and night hours.
Tunnel Room Operator – Days
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run equipment that cooks and cuts blended meats to the right size and texture, adjusting steam and cutters and logging batch data. Good match if you have GMP / process experience and like running production lines.
Utility Production – Days
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a flexible “fill-in” role, covering different spots during breaks or absences, plus cleaning and weekly sanitation. You’ll be in a busy, noisy area and need to lift up to 75 lbs; may also be asked to get a company forklift license.
General Laborer – Nights (C Shift)
- Employer: Simmons Foods
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time, C Shift (Wed–Sat nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift version of the general labor role: packing, stacking, sorting, and sanitation in changing temperatures. Good if you prefer overnight hours and steady physical work.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed right next to it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.