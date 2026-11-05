🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Now Hiring in Dubuque

Dubuque’s plants are busy right now, and they’re looking for people who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re okay with shifts and being on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll mix and batch ingredients, record weights and lot numbers, and be a key quality check before product moves on. Good fit if you like detailed work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a set day schedule.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role helping with packing, stacking, sorting, and basic cleanup. You’ll be on your feet all shift and lifting up to 30 lbs, with work in hot/cold and wet/dry areas.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Contract, 2nd & 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a wage production team on off-shifts, focusing on safety, quality, and hitting production goals. Great for someone with prior production supervision and MS Office skills who’s comfortable coaching and holding people accountable.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

Run a packaging team, handle scheduling and performance, and keep product within FDA/USDA and company standards. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s or 4+ years related experience and want a leadership role in food manufacturing.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, D Shift (Wed–Sat days)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Similar general labor work (packing, stacking, sorting, sanitation) but on a different day schedule. Good if you want a later-week shift instead of Sunday–Wednesday.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, night shift Salary: Not listed

Operate casing machinery, clear jams, do quality checks, and log downtime and other data. Best for someone with a manufacturing background who likes machine work and night hours.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

You’ll run equipment that cooks and cuts blended meats to the right size and texture, adjusting steam and cutters and logging batch data. Good match if you have GMP / process experience and like running production lines.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, A Shift (Sun–Wed days)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

This is a flexible “fill-in” role, covering different spots during breaks or absences, plus cleaning and weekly sanitation. You’ll be in a busy, noisy area and need to lift up to 75 lbs; may also be asked to get a company forklift license.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, C Shift (Wed–Sat nights)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Night-shift version of the general labor role: packing, stacking, sorting, and sanitation in changing temperatures. Good if you prefer overnight hours and steady physical work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed right next to it.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.