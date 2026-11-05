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🚔 Multiple Security Officer Openings in Dubuque Casinos
Dubuque’s casino scene is busy, and they’re looking for steady, full-time help to keep guests and staff safe. If you like staying active on the job and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Full-Time Security Officer – Diamond Jo / Boyd Gaming
- Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation (Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel / Diamond Jo Dubuque)
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll patrol the casino and outdoor areas, watch for safety issues or illegal activity, respond to emergencies, and handle key control and basic reports. This is a good fit if you’re 21+, can walk and stand for a full shift, and want steady work with a major casino operator; prior security or similar experience is a plus but not required.
If this sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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