🔧 Dubuque, IA Building & Grounds Jobs – Several Full-Time Roles

Dubuque’s got a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from casino housekeeping to property and plant maintenance. If you like staying active and fixing things, these are worth a look.

Employer: Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel (Boyd Gaming)

Diamond Jo Casino & Hotel (Boyd Gaming) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the casino and hotel looking sharp by cleaning hallways, lobbies, stairways, locker rooms, and more. This role is active, on your feet, and great if you have at least a year of cleaning experience and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming)

Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping casino systems running: electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and more. Good fit if you have trade school or equivalent experience, 3+ years in a commercial/industrial setting, and can handle emergency calls like leaks or power issues.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a maintenance team in a food processing environment, focusing on preventive and predictive maintenance, uptime, and safety. This is a leadership role for someone with a Bachelor’s degree or 4 years related experience and at least 1 year in a lead role.

Employer: La Crosse Property Management

Location: Dubuque, IA (travel between multiple properties)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: About $45,000/year

General property maintenance with housing available, covering repairs, inspections, seasonal work, and tenant requests. Great if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience, can handle basic plumbing/electrical/HVAC, and don’t mind being on call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, benefits, and exact duties that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.