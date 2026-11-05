🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Dubuque

Dubuque’s food and hospitality scene is busy, and a few solid part-time roles are open right now. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix and serve drinks at the casino bar, handle cash accurately, and keep the bar area clean and stocked. You’ll be on your feet, talking with guests, and working in a fast-paced, lively setting; prior bartending experience is preferred and you must be 21+.

Duplicate listing also appears via Boyd Gaming on Indeed with the same role and requirements.

Employer: Hotel Julien

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see as you greet, seat, and manage reservations for the restaurant. This role is great if you’re organized, love talking with people, and want perks like medical/dental options, PTO, and hotel/spa/employee discounts.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.