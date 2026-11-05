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🏗️ Dubuque, IA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Dubuque’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid roles in design, product, and industrial engineering. If you’re technical and like solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.
Senior Project Manager – Land Development
- Employer: Origin Design
- Location: Dubuque or Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead land development projects for commercial, industrial, residential, and institutional clients while mentoring engineers and CAD techs. This role stands out for its flexible schedule, remote options, ESOP employee ownership, bonuses, strong health benefits, 401k match, and relocation assistance.
Engineer, Electrical Systems
- Employer: John Deere – Construction & Forestry
- Location: Dubuque, IA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,988 – $112,476 + benefits
Work on electrical systems for heavy equipment, from requirements and design to testing and troubleshooting on prototypes and current machines. Good fit if you have an EE or related degree, like hands-on problem solving, and want strong pay, 401k, healthcare with HSA contribution, tuition help, fitness perks, and flexible work arrangements.
Industrial Engineer I
- Employer: Hodge
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as the onsite engineer for warehouse operations, improving layout, safety, quality, and productivity using data and continuous improvement tools. Great for early-career industrial engineers or students finishing a degree who want hands-on process optimization and real impact on day-to-day operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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