🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Dubuque

Dubuque’s food scene is busy, from senior living to casino dining. Here are a couple of solid full-time roles if you like working in the kitchen.

Employer: Jaybird Senior Living

Jaybird Senior Living Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus opportunities; exact amount not listed)

Lead the kitchen at a senior living community—plan menus, cook several days a week, and supervise the culinary team. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible hours, and growth potential in a fast-growing company.

Employer: Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Diamond Jo Dubuque (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role at a busy casino kitchen, focused on dishwashing, cleaning, and keeping equipment and floors spotless. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and don’t mind physical work like lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.