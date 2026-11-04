🛒 Dubuque Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dubuque has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from big national brands to a local nonprofit shop. Good fit if you like people, problem-solving, and steady hours.

Employer: Vallen USA

Vallen USA Location: Dubuque, IA (on-site at a customer location)

(on-site at a customer location) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support one main customer, handling purchasing, vendor follow-up, and problem-solving while keeping service friendly and professional. Strong fit if you like detail work, working mostly on a computer, and want solid benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with self-checkout, and jump in to support other departments as needed. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.94 – $26.82/hour + incentives, $1,500 sign-on bonus

You’ll build long-term relationships with bank customers, open accounts, handle basic transactions, and recommend banking and loan products. Good for someone with several years of retail banking or strong sales/service experience who wants solid benefits and a clear career path.

Employer: Stu's Home Improvement Outlet (Restoration Works)

Location: Dubuque, IA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Sales floor role in a mission-driven discount home improvement store, helping shoppers find deals on furniture, appliances, and more. Great if you like a fast-paced retail setting, light lifting, and the idea that your work helps fund home repairs and support for local families and veterans.

Employer: Dupaco Community Credit Union

Location: Dubuque, IA (JFK branch)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: $20.85/hour + monthly and annual incentives

Member-facing role where you handle deposits, withdrawals, and account changes, plus help members understand Dupaco products and digital tools. Nice match if you enjoy one-on-one conversations, want strong benefits and 401(k) match, and like the idea of growing a long-term credit union career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.