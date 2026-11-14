These Dublin kitties are hoping for a cozy couch, a sunny window, and a family to love. All are available through Pulaski County Animal Shelter and have an adoption fee of $75.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 674-8359

Bianca is a lovely young white cat looking for a safe, calm home to grow up in. If you’ve been wanting a fresh start with a younger kitty, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 674-8359

Slate is a handsome gray boy with a soft coat and a lot of life ahead of him. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a forever home.

👉 Meet Slate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 674-8359

Benji is a young black-and-white kitty who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, put Benji on your list.

👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 674-8359

Joel is another striking black-and-white youngster. He’s hoping someone will see his listing and decide he’s the one.

👉 Meet Joel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter

Phone: (540) 674-8359

Mogwai is a fluffy orange baby with long hair and a lot of growing to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Mogwai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dublin, VA, please consider visiting Pulaski County Animal Shelter or calling (540) 674-8359 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.