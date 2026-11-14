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🐱 Sweet Young Cats Waiting for Homes in Dublin, Virginia
These Dublin kitties are hoping for a cozy couch, a sunny window, and a family to love. All are available through Pulaski County Animal Shelter and have an adoption fee of $75.
Bianca
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 674-8359
Bianca is a lovely young white cat looking for a safe, calm home to grow up in. If you’ve been wanting a fresh start with a younger kitty, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Bianca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Slate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 674-8359
Slate is a handsome gray boy with a soft coat and a lot of life ahead of him. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a forever home.
👉 Meet Slate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benji
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 674-8359
Benji is a young black-and-white kitty who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, put Benji on your list.
👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 674-8359
Joel is another striking black-and-white youngster. He’s hoping someone will see his listing and decide he’s the one.
👉 Meet Joel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mogwai
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Pulaski County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (540) 674-8359
Mogwai is a fluffy orange baby with long hair and a lot of growing to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Mogwai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dublin, VA, please consider visiting Pulaski County Animal Shelter or calling (540) 674-8359 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.