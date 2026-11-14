Dublin’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from fast-casual spots to hotels. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with guests or around great food.

Employer: Wendy's

Wendy's Location: Dublin, OH (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range listed + target 10% annual bonus (exact range shown in posting)

This role supports food safety, quality, and regulatory compliance across Wendy’s restaurants. Good fit if you have an Associate’s in Food Science/Microbiology (or similar) and 2+ years in food safety or operations, and you like data, problem-solving, and cross-team work.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Dublin, OH (may move within 50-mile radius)

(may move within 50-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$30 per hour + bonus opportunities

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, hit financial goals, and drive guest experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth toward General Manager.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Columbus – Dublin

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check-ins/outs and guest questions on the evening shift. Good for someone who is detail-oriented, enjoys guest interaction, and wants steady hotel hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.