Dublin’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level event work to high-level account management. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Xcelerate Media, Inc.

Xcelerate Media, Inc. Location: Dublin, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40K base, up to $80K with performance incentives

Entry-level BDR role focused on booking 30-minute demos for the sales team using calls, email, and LinkedIn. Great fit if you’re organized, like tech, and want a clear path into outside B2B sales within 18–24 months.

Employer: Almega Enterprises

Almega Enterprises Location: Dublin, OH (greater Columbus events)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $1,300–$1,700 per week

Face-to-face event role where you talk with customers at local events, explain products, and help with sign-ups. No sales experience needed, with weekly pay, PTO, training, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $70,800–$123,900 + Sales Incentive Plan

Senior technical sales role selling HVAC and building systems by working closely with consulting engineers and MEP firms. Ideal if you have a mechanical engineering background and 5+ years in HVAC or engineered systems sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can keep looking while your applications are in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.