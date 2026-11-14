Dublin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want hospital tech work, travel contracts, or senior care. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $2,442 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Travel echo role with steady day shifts and weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through a dedicated healthcare staffing agency.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System / Trinity Health

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Hospital-based cardiovascular sonographer role doing echo studies and working closely with the care team. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, retirement match, generous PTO, tuition/professional development help, and possible relocation assistance.

Employer: Senior Star

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Pay: Starting at $31/hour

LPN role in a senior living setting with a focus on memory/dementia care and relationship-based nursing. Good fit if you want flexible PRN shifts and enjoy close, ongoing connections with residents and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.