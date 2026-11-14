Dublin’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local favorites. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour + potential bonuses

Why it’s interesting: Steady hours (typically 9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm), mileage reimbursement when you travel between properties, and full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, sick time, company-paid life insurance). You’ll work fairly independently, helping customers with storage needs, selling packing supplies, doing light cleaning, and handling payments.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$80,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level management track with strong pay and no degree required. Daytime, Monday–Friday schedule (no nights, no on-call), plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and product discounts. Good fit if you want long-term growth in big-ticket retail and like learning business skills on the job.

Employer: Oakland Nursery

Oakland Nursery Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Local, growing garden center where you’ll be the friendly face at checkout. Part-time with evening and weekend shifts, plus chances for overtime during peak seasons and benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and an employee discount.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (base pay plus possible bonus/commission )

Not listed (base pay plus possible ) Why it’s interesting: Full-time optical role with a major vision-care brand. You’ll fit and adjust eyewear, use advanced tech, and guide customers through lens and frame choices. Requires state optician license, and comes with a full benefits package and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.