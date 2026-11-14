Dublin’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from big box retail to major grocery chains. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Dublin, OH (hybrid: up to 3 days remote)

(hybrid: up to 3 days remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00/hr to $29.75/hr by year 4

Support ALDI’s Facilities, Systems & Sustainability team with work orders, reports, and cost-saving projects that cut energy use and improve building performance. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in environment, sustainability, facilities, engineering, business (or similar) and at least 1 year of related experience, plus strong Microsoft Office and organization skills.

Employer: JCPenney

JCPenney Location: Dublin, OH (Tuttle Crossing Mall)

Type: Hourly store position

Hourly store position Pay Range: $12.00–$15.00/hr

Keep the sales floor, restrooms, stockrooms, and offices clean and safe while helping customers find what they need. This is a hands-on role with access to store discounts and, if eligible, benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays/vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in Dublin.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.