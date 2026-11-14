📢 Dublin honors former Police Chief Ronald “Ron” Ferrell

The City of Dublin and the Dublin Police Department are mourning the passing of former Police Chief Ronald “Ron” Ferrell, who led the department from 1988 to 1996.

During a time of major growth in Dublin, Chief Ferrell:

Guided the department through its first CALEA accreditation , starting a tradition of professional excellence

, starting a tradition of professional excellence Increased staffing and set professional uniform standards

and set professional Upgraded equipment and the vehicle fleet

Improved officer compensation

Oversaw the move into the Dublin Justice Center in 1993, which is still the police headquarters today

His influence reached across Ohio through leadership roles in Lebanon, Mason, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.

The City extends condolences to his wife Mary Lou, his family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues, and notes that his work continues to shape Dublin’s police services today.