Dublin’s finance scene is busy right now—solid options whether you’re mid-career in accounting or leading big investment and tax teams.

Employer: T&R Properties

T&R Properties Location: Dublin, OH (in-person, corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $70,000/year

Help protect the finances of a large real estate portfolio (multifamily, retail, manufacturing, golf, and more). You’ll run internal audits, review resident accounts, spot issues, and drive better collections, with 401(k) match, health, dental, PTO, and more.

Employer: Field Source

Location: Dublin, OH (in office)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $29–$32/hour

Own full-cycle bookkeeping for a growing sports field construction and maintenance firm—AP/AR, month-end close, job costing, payroll, and reporting. Great fit if you’re strong in QuickBooks Online, like using AI tools, and want room to grow toward accounting manager or controller.

Employer: iA American Warranty Group / iA Financial Group

Location: Dublin, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: 2026-11-30

Lead the U.S. tax function for a major North American insurance and wealth group. You’ll set tax strategy, oversee compliance and tax accounting, manage a high-performing team, and partner with senior leaders across Finance, Legal, and Treasury. 10–15 years of U.S. corporate tax experience required; strong benefits and hybrid setup.

Employer: Meeder Investment Management

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a five-person investment team managing $3B+ in Meeder Funds plus non-proprietary portfolios. You’ll be a named portfolio manager, guide equity/fixed income and quant research, oversee models and risk, and represent the firm with advisors and clients. Needs 15+ years multi-asset portfolio management and experience with tools like Bloomberg.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you can decide fast if it’s worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.