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🏥 Dublin, Ohio Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Dublin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like high‑tech hospital work or direct patient support. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Local Contract Cath Lab Technologist – $81/hr
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts
- Pay: $81 per hour
High‑paying contract role in a cath lab for an experienced Allied Health Professional. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day‑one medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses. Requires about 2 years of recent cath lab/hospital experience.
Clinical Nurse Manager – Nocturnal Shift (Emergency Dept)
- Employer: OhioHealth
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Type: Full‑time, Night shift, 40 hrs/week
Leadership role for a BSN‑prepared RN with 2–3 years of related nursing experience and prior leadership (charge, preceptor, etc.). You’ll oversee evidence‑based patient care, staffing, quality improvement, and unit operations in the Emergency Department.
Behavioral Health Technician – Full‑Time Nights
- Employer: Columbus Springs (Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Type: Full‑time, Night shift
Hands‑on behavioral health role in a 72‑bed mental health and addiction hospital. You’ll monitor patient safety, assist with groups, support daily living needs, and help with admissions. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs. HS diploma/GED and behavioral health experience are preferred; CPR and de‑escalation certs required within 30 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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