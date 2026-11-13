Dublin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like high‑tech hospital work or direct patient support. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Pay: $81 per hour

High‑paying contract role in a cath lab for an experienced Allied Health Professional. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day‑one medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses. Requires about 2 years of recent cath lab/hospital experience.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full‑time, Night shift, 40 hrs/week

Leadership role for a BSN‑prepared RN with 2–3 years of related nursing experience and prior leadership (charge, preceptor, etc.). You’ll oversee evidence‑based patient care, staffing, quality improvement, and unit operations in the Emergency Department.

Employer: Columbus Springs (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full‑time, Night shift

Hands‑on behavioral health role in a 72‑bed mental health and addiction hospital. You’ll monitor patient safety, assist with groups, support daily living needs, and help with admissions. Offers comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs. HS diploma/GED and behavioral health experience are preferred; CPR and de‑escalation certs required within 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.