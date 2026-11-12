👔 Dublin, Ohio Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Dublin’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from tech and libraries to fast food giants and boutique wellness. Here are several management roles hiring locally, with options from part-time studio work to high-level corporate leadership.

Employer: OCLC

OCLC Location: Dublin, OH (hybrid; many roles 3 days on-site)

(hybrid; many roles 3 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of delivery managers overseeing a portfolio of big, strategic tech programs that support libraries worldwide. This role is ideal if you have 8–10+ years in software-focused program management, love Agile, and want to shape standards, governance, and AI-driven delivery practices across the organization.

Employer: The Wendy's Company

Location: Dublin, OH / Field-based (heavy travel, ~60%)

(heavy travel, ~60%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,000 – $340,000 per year + target 30% annual bonus

Oversee 5–7 Directors and about 200 company-owned restaurants, driving sales, profit, guest satisfaction, and talent development across half of a company division. Great fit if you have multi-unit P&L experience, strong strategic and people leadership skills, and want a high-impact role with a major brand.

Employer: The Tox Dublin

Location: Dublin, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week, flexible schedule)

(about 20–25 hours/week, flexible schedule) Salary: $52,700 – $63,600 per year

Hands-on leadership role in a growing wellness and beauty studio, overseeing daily operations, leading a small team, and driving memberships, sales, and client experience. Good match if you enjoy wellness, have 3+ years in management or sales, and want leadership responsibility with a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.