🎓 Dublin, OH Education Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Dublin’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to youth programs. If you like working with kids and families, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Columbus Metropolitan Library

Columbus Metropolitan Library Location: Dublin, OH (Dublin Branch)

(Dublin Branch) Type: Full-time, non-exempt (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.49 – $28.89/hour (commensurate with experience)

Work at the library helping kids and teens love reading and learning. You’ll plan programs, do school outreach, support the Young Minds Strategy, and enjoy strong benefits including medical/dental/vision, OPERS retirement, PTO, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Dublin Learning Academy

Dublin Learning Academy Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Part-time (closing shift)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Join a private preschool working with older infants and toddlers in the late afternoon/closing hours. This role is great if you’re patient, nurturing, and energetic, and comes with a flexible schedule, health insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Dublin Learning Academy

Dublin Learning Academy Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Teach older infants and toddlers in a professional preschool setting with hours between 7AM–6PM, Monday–Friday. Preference is given to candidates with a college degree (or in progress) or childcare experience, and you’ll get medical insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.