🛒 Dublin, Ohio Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Dublin’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, working on a team, and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 11–21 merchandising associates to keep the store stocked, priced right, and looking sharp, including the garden center. This role is great if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and want a mix of team leadership, customer service, and hands-on merchandising.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 5870 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017

Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Help members at the gas station and car wash, run the register, keep the area clean, and stock supplies. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits through Walmart/Sam’s Club, plus chances to grow inside a big company.

Employer: IGS

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,860–$56,790/year + incentives

Be a brand champion handling escalated customer issues by phone, chat, email, and social media. Good fit if you’re patient, can de‑escalate tough calls, and want strong benefits like healthcare, mental health support, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, with weekly pay)

Be the friendly face at checkout, helping customers finish their shopping on a high note. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, paid education help, and growth programs, plus flexible scheduling if you need part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.