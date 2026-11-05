🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Dublin, Ohio

Dublin’s got a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from keeping big campuses running to making cars shine on the lot.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings in Dublin, OH worth a look:

Employer: OCLC

OCLC Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance across a large, 100-acre tech campus with multiple buildings and critical systems. You’ll handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, generators, and building automation, plus mentor junior techs and help keep operations running smoothly.

Employer: OCLC

OCLC Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime custodial role caring for 675,000 sq ft across five buildings on OCLC’s campus. You’ll focus on cleaning, restocking, floor care, and event support, helping keep offices and common areas spotless for staff and visitors.

Employer: Ricart Buick GMC Chevrolet

Location: Dublin, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour + performance bonuses

Hands-on detailing work getting vehicles showroom-ready inside and out. Good fit if you like staying active, working with your hands, and seeing instant results from your work, with room to grow in a large dealership group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.