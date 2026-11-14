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🏥 Dublin, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Patient Care Roles
Dublin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with local hospitals and clinics hiring across several nursing levels. If you’re ready for steady work and strong clinical experience, these roles are worth a look.
Patient Care Tech (Night Shift) – Fairview Park Hospital
- Employer: Fairview Park Hospital (part of HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Dublin, GA
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support RNs with hands-on patient care: vitals, mobility, personal care, and keeping rooms safe and stocked. Comes with a large HCA benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, tuition and loan help, family leave, and more) at a nearly 200-bed acute care hospital.
New Grad Registered Nurse – Nurse Residency Program (Health Wealth Safe)
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe (placement at a full-service acute care hospital)
- Location: Dublin, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Designed for new RN grads, this residency blends classroom learning, preceptorship, and hands-on training across different units. Good fit if you want a structured start, strong mentoring, and time to build confidence at the bedside.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse – The VIOS Clinic
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Dublin, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced ER RN role with triage, assessment, and life-saving interventions for emergency and trauma patients. Ideal if you like high-energy work, quick decisions, and close teamwork with physicians and an interdisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse Residency – Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Dublin, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another RN residency for new grads, focused on a smooth transition into acute care units. Includes simulation, classroom time, and precepted shifts so you can sharpen assessments, medication skills, and communication with the care team.
Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse – Proforma Health
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Dublin, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Critical care RN role in the ICU, caring for patients with serious or life-threatening conditions. Good match if you have strong assessment skills, like complex cases, and can stay calm and focused under pressure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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