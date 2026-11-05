🏭 Dublin, GA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Dublin’s plants are busy right now, and several solid manufacturing jobs are open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: YKK AP America

YKK AP America Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day maintenance operations in a large manufacturing plant, from equipment reliability to utilities and facility projects. This role is a fit if you have 7+ years industrial maintenance leadership and want to guide a team, manage budgets, and drive continuous improvement in a busy production environment.

Employer: Parker Hannifin – Parker Aerospace

Parker Hannifin – Parker Aerospace Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Build and test flight control components used on military aircraft for a Fortune 250 company. You’ll use hand tools and test equipment, read blueprints, and help hit on-time delivery goals—great for someone with 2+ years assembly/test experience in manufacturing who wants strong benefits and long-term growth.

Employer: Erdrich USA

Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor heat treatment equipment, inspect parts, and keep production on schedule in a metal manufacturing setting. Good match if you have a high school diploma, like detailed quality checks, and want to learn or grow in specialized processes like gas nitrocarburizing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.