🏥 Dublin, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & X‑Ray Roles

Dublin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and clinical staff. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time, intermittent / float pool

Salary: Not listed (VA Nurse Total Rewards package)

Work across multiple units in Primary Care at the VA, caring for Veterans where staffing is needed most. Good fit if you like variety, want federal benefits, and have strong clinical skills and flexibility with shifts.

Employer: Dublinair Health Care & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time, weekend Baylor (Fri–Sun, 7a–7p)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want to stack your hours on weekends and keep weekdays free. You’ll give hands-on care in a rehab/long‑term care setting, from meds and wound care to helping with daily activities.

Employer: Dr. Soos Pediatrics, PC

Location: Dublin, GA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Salary: Not listed

Great for an experienced X‑ray tech or current rad tech student who loves working with kids. You’ll split time between a pediatric office and an after-hours clinic, with evening and rotating weekend shifts plus benefits like 401(k), PTO, and dental/vision for eligible roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.