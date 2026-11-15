Here are some free items your neighbors around Dublin, CA are giving away right now. All are first-come, first-served, so take a look and see what you might need.

Item: Set of two orange Handy Handles for easier carrying

Details:

Handy grips to help carry items more comfortably

Color: orange

Being given away as the owner is clearing out

Porch pick up only

Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bionaire tower fan, about 12" tall

Details:

Compact, efficient tower fan

Has control buttons on the unit

on the unit Owner notes: “Fan works!”

Great for a small room or desk area

Porch pick up only

Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Executive Sandbox with construction zone theme

Details:

Includes sandbox and accessories

Marked as never used

Fun desk toy or stress-relief item

Porch pick up only

Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Futaba Attack digital proportional radio control system

Details:

Comes in its original packaging

Radio control system, likely for RC models (as described by the poster)

Good find for hobbyists or tinkerers

Location: West Dublin, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Purple V-neck T-shirt designed for shoulder surgery after care

Details:

Has snaps , making it easier to dress after shoulder surgery

, making it easier to dress after shoulder surgery Described as comfortable and in good condition

and in Being passed along to someone else who may need it

Location: Echo Park, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Complete hooked rug kit, partially started

Details:

Design: deer in the mountains

Project has been started but not finished

Some yarn is sorted in baggies by color

Poster says nothing is missing

Suggested as a nice project for the coming rainy winter

Photos available via the listing link

Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA (Pleasanton Meadows)

Source: TrashNothing

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Item: Crystal drop earrings with chain design

Details:

Drop-style earrings

Crystal accents with a chain look

accents with a look Nice simple accessory being given away

Location: West Dublin, Dublin, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Dublin and nearby go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.