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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Dublin, CA Today
Here are some free items your neighbors around Dublin, CA are giving away right now. All are first-come, first-served, so take a look and see what you might need.
Orange Handy Handles
Item: Set of two orange Handy Handles for easier carrying
Details:
- Handy grips to help carry items more comfortably
- Color: orange
- Being given away as the owner is clearing out
- Porch pick up only
Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Bionaire Tower Fan
Item: Bionaire tower fan, about 12" tall
Details:
- Compact, efficient tower fan
- Has control buttons on the unit
- Owner notes: “Fan works!”
- Great for a small room or desk area
- Porch pick up only
Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Executive Sandbox - Construction Zone
Item: Executive Sandbox with construction zone theme
Details:
- Includes sandbox and accessories
- Marked as never used
- Fun desk toy or stress-relief item
- Porch pick up only
Location: Arrivare, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Futaba Attack Digital Proportional Radio Control System
Item: Futaba Attack digital proportional radio control system
Details:
- Comes in its original packaging
- Radio control system, likely for RC models (as described by the poster)
- Good find for hobbyists or tinkerers
Location: West Dublin, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Shoulder Surgery After Care Shirt with Snaps
Item: Purple V-neck T-shirt designed for shoulder surgery after care
Details:
- Has snaps, making it easier to dress after shoulder surgery
- Described as comfortable and in good condition
- Being passed along to someone else who may need it
Location: Echo Park, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Hooked Rug Kit (Pleasanton Meadows)
Item: Complete hooked rug kit, partially started
Details:
- Design: deer in the mountains
- Project has been started but not finished
- Some yarn is sorted in baggies by color
- Poster says nothing is missing
- Suggested as a nice project for the coming rainy winter
- Photos available via the listing link
Location: Pleasanton, Alameda County, CA (Pleasanton Meadows)
Source: TrashNothing
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Crystal Drop Earrings
Item: Crystal drop earrings with chain design
Details:
- Drop-style earrings
- Crystal accents with a chain look
- Nice simple accessory being given away
Location: West Dublin, Dublin, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Dublin and nearby go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.