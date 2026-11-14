Dublin’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and grocery chains staffing up for the holidays. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $20.50–$25.40/hour (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Help keep the produce section fresh, stocked, and looking great while giving friendly customer service. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits even as a part-time team member.

Employer: World Market

Location: Dublin, CA – Hacienda Crossings

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hour

Join a brand-new store and help customers discover unique home décor, gifts, and international foods. Flexible schedules, a store discount, and hands-on training make this a nice entry point into retail.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact range not listed)

Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact range not listed) Lead the produce department, from ordering and merchandising to coaching your team and keeping displays fresh. Good for someone with grocery or produce experience who’s ready for a leadership role with benefits and store discounts.

Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Temporary

Pay: From $18.00/hour (depending on experience and location factors)

(depending on experience and location factors) Help customers find their next great read, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal if you love books, can work flexible hours (including evenings/weekends), and want seasonal work with an employee discount.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.