undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dublin
🛒 Dublin, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Season
2 days ago
Dublin’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and grocery chains staffing up for the holidays. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Produce Team Member (Part-Time, Seasonal)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Dublin, CA
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $20.50–$25.40/hour (commensurate with experience)
- Help keep the produce section fresh, stocked, and looking great while giving friendly customer service. This is a good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits even as a part-time team member.
Sales Associate – New Store Opening
- Employer: World Market
- Location: Dublin, CA – Hacienda Crossings
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hour
- Join a brand-new store and help customers discover unique home décor, gifts, and international foods. Flexible schedules, a store discount, and hands-on training make this a nice entry point into retail.
Produce Manager
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Dublin, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact range not listed)
- Lead the produce department, from ordering and merchandising to coaching your team and keeping displays fresh. Good for someone with grocery or produce experience who’s ready for a leadership role with benefits and store discounts.
Bookseller – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble, Inc.
- Location: Dublin, CA
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: From $18.00/hour (depending on experience and location factors)
- Help customers find their next great read, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal if you love books, can work flexible hours (including evenings/weekends), and want seasonal work with an employee discount.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.