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Dublin
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting at Dublin Civic Plaza Dec. 3
12 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting in Dublin
Kick off the season with Dublin’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot at 100 Civic Plaza.
The evening includes:
- Lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree
- Performances by local community groups
- Arts and crafts activities
- A booth with hot chocolate and cookies
- Photos with Santa
- A visit from the Clover Express
The City of Dublin welcomes community members of all ages. Just show up at 100 Civic Plaza during event hours to join the fun.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Tree Lighting
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