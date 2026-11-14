📅 Holiday Tree Lighting in Dublin

Kick off the season with Dublin’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot at 100 Civic Plaza.

The evening includes:

Lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree

Performances by local community groups

Arts and crafts activities

activities A booth with hot chocolate and cookies

Photos with Santa

A visit from the Clover Express

The City of Dublin welcomes community members of all ages. Just show up at 100 Civic Plaza during event hours to join the fun.