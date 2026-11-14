Dublin’s transportation scene is busy and growing, from auto shops to medical rides. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with cars or keeping trips running on time.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hour flat-rate, based on experience and productivity

Hands-on role doing diagnostics, routine repairs, and maintenance while talking directly with customers. Good fit if you already have tools and some auto training and want performance-based pay, paid vacation/holidays (FT), 401(k) from day one, and health, vision, and dental (FT).

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Hourly (not listed), performance-based incentives available

Entry-level friendly spot if you’re comfortable with oil changes, tires, and basic maintenance and want to grow your skills. Comes with performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays (FT), ASE reimbursement, 401(k) from hire, and health, vision, and dental (FT).

Employer: SafeRidezz

Location: Dublin, CA (on-site, not remote)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. , some rotating weekends

, some rotating weekends Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour, depending on experience

Office-based role coordinating non-emergency medical transportation for patients using wheelchair and gurney vans. Great if you have 2+ years dispatch experience, can juggle calls and schedules, and want paid training, 401(k), life insurance, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often have room to move for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.