🍽️ Dublin, CA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Dublin’s food and fun scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with pay starting around $17/hr and going up over $25/hr.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Dublin, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Fast-paced restaurant role where you take orders, run the POS, help prep food, and keep things clean. Training is provided, plus employee discount, free/discounted food, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: Sky Zone

Location: Dublin, CA (onsite at park)

(onsite at park) Type: Part-time

Pay: Starts at $18.00 per hour

Frontline role in a high-energy indoor park: you might monitor courts, host birthday parties, work the café, or help at the front desk. Great fit if you’re 16+, like staying active, and want flexible evening/weekend work.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Dublin, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $25.40 per hour

Full-time role cutting and prepping fruits and veggies, stocking, and helping customers in the produce department. Comes with store discount, paid time off, and other Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Dublin tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.