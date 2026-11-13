Duarte’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with openings from hands-on patient care to advanced lab work. If you’re looking to work close to home in a mission-driven setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Royal Terrace Healthcare

Royal Terrace Healthcare Location: Duarte, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help plan and run fun, meaningful activities for residents in a healthcare setting. This role is great if you’re creative, enjoy arts and crafts, can work weekends, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid vacation in a part-time job.

Employer: City of Hope

Location: Duarte, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, days

Salary: $48.44 – $77.50 per hour

Advanced lab role where you screen and interpret cytology specimens to help diagnose cancer and other conditions. Ideal if you have a BS degree, ASCP-approved cytotech training, CA cytotech license, and 3–5 years’ experience, and want to be part of a major cancer center.

Employer: City of Hope

Location: Duarte, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (union-represented role)

Hands-on support role working under an RN to provide direct patient care and basic services. Good fit if you have a high school diploma plus CNA certification, RN/LVN training, or RN program clinicals, and an AHA BLS card, and want to grow in hospital care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.