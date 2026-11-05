🔧 DuBois PA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

DuBois has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping facilities running smoothly.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Du Bois, PA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $22 – $29.50/hour (based on experience and location)

Work for a Fortune 500 water technology company in a modern manufacturing plant. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years maintenance experience, strong mechanical and electrical skills (PLCs, hydraulics, pneumatics, welding, wiring), and like solving complex equipment problems. Comes with 160 hours PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and paid CDL training (if needed).

If you prefer Indeed, the same role is also posted here: Maintenance Technician – Day Shift (Indeed)

Employer: Novo Health Services

Novo Health Services Location: DuBois Health Care, DuBois, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Tuesday–Saturday)

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you’re newer to maintenance and want to learn on the job. You’ll support maintenance techs, handle chemicals safely, do basic repairs and plant clean-up, and keep equipment and work areas in good shape. Full-time benefits include PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, and LTD.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—apply this week while the listings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.