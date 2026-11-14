Dry Ridge has a few solid building and grounds roles right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dry Ridge, KY (Walmart Supercenter #584, 20 Ferguson Blvd)

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Lead the janitorial crew and help keep the whole store spotless, from parking lot to restrooms. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Dry Ridge, KY (Walmart Supercenter #584, 20 Ferguson Blvd)

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Overnight shifts

Overnight janitorial/maintenance role keeping the store clean and safe while it’s quieter. Includes the same Walmart benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, and tuition, books, and fees fully covered for approved education programs.

Employer: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Location: Dry Ridge, KY

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Type: Full-Time+, Non-Exempt

Outdoor tree work: trimming and removing trees and branches, running chippers and other equipment, and helping keep work areas safe and clear. Full-time role with health insurance, company-sponsored retirement plan, life and disability coverage, paid time off and holiday pay, and training (including tree and bucket rescue).

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.