The dealership delivered my brand new car with mismatched tires. Can I refuse delivery until they fix it?

The New Car Surprise Nobody Wants

You show up ready to take home your new car, then spot something off: the tires do not match. That could mean different brands, different tread patterns, different sizes, or even different build dates. If that happens at delivery, stop right there. Do not accept the car until the dealer explains it and fixes it.

Factinate

Why Mismatched Tires Matter More Than You Think

Tires are not just accessories. They affect braking, cornering, wet-road grip, and how the car’s stability systems respond. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says replacement tires should match the size, speed rating, and load index recommended by the vehicle maker, or an equivalent listed in the owner’s manual or on the tire placard.

Erik Mclean, Pexels

What Counts As Mismatched

Mismatched can mean a few different things, and some are much more serious than others. The biggest warning signs are different tire sizes, different load indexes, different speed ratings, or mixing temporary and standard tires. Different brands on the same axle can also cause trouble, especially if the tread patterns and grip levels are not the same.

Goh Rhy Yan, Unsplash

The Dealer Delivery Moment Is Your Best Leverage

The best time to bring this up is before you sign the final paperwork or drive off the lot. Once you accept the car, the issue can turn into a service fight instead of a delivery problem. If the mismatch is visible before handoff, ask for a written explanation right then and there.

f.t.Photographer, Shutterstock

What Federal Safety Guidance Says

NHTSA’s consumer tire guidance is clear: check tire size, type, and condition, and follow the fitment listed by the vehicle maker. That matters because modern cars are tuned around specific tire dimensions and performance. If a dealer delivers a new car with tires outside those specs, it is not just annoying. It may raise safety and compliance issues.

Aude, Wikimedia Commons

The Tire Industry’s Position Is Also Clear

According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, drivers should not mix tires of different sizes or construction types unless the vehicle maker says it is okay. USTMA also says it is best to have the same type of tire at all four wheel positions whenever possible. That advice matters even more when a car is being sold as new and complete.

HopsonRoad (Stephen Flanders), Wikimedia Commons

When Mismatch Is An Immediate No

If the tires are different sizes from side to side or front to rear on a car that is not designed for a staggered setup, refuse delivery until it is fixed. The same goes for mismatched load ratings, speed ratings, or construction, like mixing run-flat and non-run-flat tires without manufacturer approval. Those are not minor differences. They can change handling, ride, ABS behavior, traction control, and all-wheel-drive operation.

Velito, Unsplash

When The Answer Depends On The Car

Some cars really do come with different front and rear tire sizes. Many performance models use a factory staggered setup, and that is normal if the door placard and owner’s manual back it up. What is not normal is a random mix that does not match the factory spec or a swap made without telling you.

MrWalkr, Wikimedia Commons

Start With The Door Placard

Your quickest fact check is the tire information placard on the driver’s door jamb. It lists the original tire size and the recommended cold tire pressure, and often shows front and rear fitment if they are different. Compare every tire on the car to that placard before you take delivery.

SCBY, Wikimedia Commons

Then Check The Sidewall Details

Read the full tire code on all four tires. You are checking for size, load index, speed rating, and sometimes signs of run-flat construction or extra load capability. If one tire says 235/45R18 94W and another says 235/45R18 98Y XL, that is a mismatch worth questioning on a brand-new car.

Corqe, Wikimedia Commons

Don’t Ignore The DOT Date Code

The U.S. tire date code is part of the DOT Tire Identification Number. The last four digits show the week and year the tire was made, such as 2424 for the 24th week of 2024. A date difference does not automatically make a tire unacceptable, but if one tire on a new car is much older than the others, ask why.

Erik Mclean, Unsplash

Why A Different Brand Can Still Be A Problem

Even when the size matches, one odd-brand tire mixed with three matching originals can lead to uneven grip and inconsistent response. Tire makers and consumer tire experts often recommend replacing tires in matched sets, or at least in pairs on the same axle. On a new car, there is not much reason for a dealer to install a one-off substitute unless something happened during shipping or pre-delivery prep.

Jimmy Nilsson Masth, Unsplash

All-Wheel Drive Raises The Stakes

Subaru, Tire Rack, and other industry sources have long warned that AWD systems can be sensitive to differences in tire circumference. Even small changes in rolling diameter can make the system work harder than it should. If your new car is AWD and the tires do not match, do not brush it off as no big deal.

Kevauto, Wikimedia Commons

Some Automakers Are Specific About Replacement Rules

Owner’s manuals often say replacement tires should match the original size, brand, construction, and tread pattern, especially on AWD models. The exact wording changes by brand, but the point is the same. The car was engineered around a certain tire setup, and changing it can affect how it drives and how its safety systems react.

Mrbeastmodeallday, Wikimedia Commons

Could It Be A Factory Or Shipping Issue

Yes. Sometimes a tire gets damaged during shipping, at the port, or during dealer prep and is replaced before delivery. That does not automatically mean the dealer is hiding something. But they should be able to tell you exactly what happened, when it happened, and why the replacement tire is fully equivalent.

Tom Fisk, Pexels

Ask These Questions Before You Sign

Ask whether the tire was replaced because of damage, a puncture, a shipping issue, or a parts shortage. Ask for the repair order or internal service record showing the date and reason. Ask whether the replacement matches the original tire in size, load index, speed rating, and manufacturer specification.

AYO Production, Shutterstock

Get The Answer In Writing

If the dealer says the mismatch is acceptable, ask them to put that in writing on the buyer’s order or a signed due bill. Verbal promises are easy to walk back later. A written commitment that matching tires will be installed before delivery, or at no cost after delivery on a specific date, gives you much better protection.

Vershinin89, Shutterstock

Refusing Delivery Is Often The Smart Move

If the mismatch involves actual specs and not just branding, refusing delivery is usually the safest move. You are not being unreasonable. You are asking for the new car you agreed to buy, in proper condition and with the right equipment. Dealers usually have more reason to fix the issue before the deal is final.

DC Studio, Shutterstock

What If The Dealer Says It Is Normal

Ask them to show you the factory spec in the owner’s manual, Monroney label, or manufacturer service information. If the car is supposed to have identical tires at all four corners, that should settle it. If it is supposed to have a staggered setup, make sure the actual tires match the listed front and rear sizes exactly.

Max kegfire, Shutterstock

What About Demo Cars Or Lot Damage

A dealer demo or a car damaged on the lot can be repaired and still sold, but disclosure rules and common sense still matter. A replaced tire after a puncture is not always a deal breaker if the replacement is identical and documented. A random substitute on a new car is a reason to slow down and ask tougher questions.

Dextar Studio, Unsplash

There Is Also A Warranty Angle

New vehicles usually come with a separate tire warranty from the tire maker, not just the automaker. A non-matching substitute can make warranty claims more complicated if the tire is not the original specified fitment. Before you drive away, get documentation showing exactly what is on the car.

DuxX, Shutterstock

Check The Window Sticker And Build Sheet Too

The Monroney label may list wheel and tire specs, especially on trims with appearance or performance packages. Some manufacturers also offer a build sheet or online VIN lookup with equipment details. If the sticker says one thing and the car is wearing something else, ask for a fix before delivery.

Corqe, Wikimedia Commons

Take Photos Before The Car Leaves The Spot

Photograph each tire sidewall, the tread, the wheel, the odometer, and the door placard. Time-stamped photos can help if the dispute continues after you leave the dealership. They also make it easier to check later whether the dealer actually replaced the odd tire with the right one.

Arpan Kabiraj, Pexels

If You Already Took Delivery, Act Fast

Contact the sales manager and service manager right away, then follow up by email. Describe the mismatch using the exact sidewall markings and attach photos. The sooner you raise the issue, the easier it is to show that it was there at delivery and was not caused by you.

MART PRODUCTION, Pexels

When To Escalate Beyond The Dealer

If the dealer refuses to fix a real mismatch, contact the automaker’s customer care line and open a case. You can also check your state attorney general or consumer protection office if the vehicle was sold as new and properly equipped when it was not. If the issue looks like a safety problem, NHTSA’s complaint portal is another option.

Thought Catalog, Unsplash

The Bottom Line For Drivers

Should you refuse delivery of a new car with mismatched tires? In many cases, yes, at least until the dealer proves the setup matches factory specs or installs the correct matching tires. Tires are too important to shrug off as a small detail, and delivery day is the moment to make sure everything is right.

Hryshchyshen Serhii, Shutterstock

A Simple Rule You Can Use Today

If all four tires match the factory spec and any replacement is properly documented, the issue may be minor. If the sizes, ratings, construction, or intended fitment do not match, do not accept the car yet. The excitement of buying a new car should never override a basic safety check that keeps the whole vehicle planted on the road.

Vitaly Gariev, Pexels



