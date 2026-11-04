These "Lemon" Cars Were Popular In The 1980s. Did You Own One? Did It Break Down?

They Looked Like Such A Good Deal

Remember when someone in the family brought home a new car and everyone wanted a ride? Well, with some of these 80s models, the excitement didn’t last nearly as long as the payments. They attracted plenty of buyers. Keeping those buyers happy? Not so much.

John Mahler, Getty Images

Chevrolet Citation

Chevrolet built more than 800,000 Citations for the 1980 model year. Apparently, everyone wanted a piece of the future. Unfortunately, that future included brake problems, quality complaints, and repeated recalls. The early cars became especially notorious for rear brakes that could lock prematurely. Suddenly, that sensible little Chevy didn’t seem quite so sensible.

Sjoerd95, Wikimedia Commons

Hyundai Excel

A brand-new car for $4,995? In 1986, that was enough to get Americans through Hyundai’s doors. The company sold 168,882 Excels in its first U.S. year. Reliability was another matter: contemporary surveys rated 1987 models much worse than average for repairs. The 1988 cars improved to average, but those early headaches were hardly what budget-conscious buyers wanted.

Riley from Christchurch, New Zealand, Wikimedia Commons

Cadillacs With The V8-6-4

Cadillac buyers expected the engine to be one thing they didn’t have to worry about. Then came the 1981 V8-6-4, which switched between eight, six, and four active cylinders to save fuel. Its controls struggled with real driving conditions, producing awkward transitions and unhappy customers. Owners often had the clever system disabled. So much for progress.

Greg Gjerdingen from Willmar, USA, Wikimedia Commons

Early Ford Escort

The Escort was supposed to make buying a small American car an easy decision. Early owners sometimes got a more complicated experience. In 1981, Ford notified owners of roughly 390,000 Escort-family cars about carburetor jets that could loosen, causing rough running, reduced power, and stalling at stops. Getting to work suddenly involved more suspense than necessary.

Kieran White from Manchester, England, Wikimedia Commons

Early Dodge Omni

The Omni was the sort of inexpensive hatchback people bought because they needed dependable transportation. Certain carbureted 2.2-liter versions could make that purchase frustrating. Chrysler issued instructions for vapor-lock and fuel-foaming problems that could cause lost power or difficulty restarting a hot engine. Having to wait for the car to cool down wasn’t exactly convenient.

Renault Alliance

Winning MotorTrend’s 1983 Car of the Year award gave the Alliance quite an introduction. It was affordable, comfortable, and impressively economical. Surely the experts had found a winner? Years later, MotorTrend acknowledged that the cars’ quality and durability proved dreadful. That award probably wasn’t much comfort while an owner was waiting for another repair.

Thesupermat, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Buick Skylark

Moving up to a Buick sounded like a way to buy a little extra peace of mind. But the 1980 Skylark shared its basic engineering with the Citation, including some unwelcome problems. One recall addressed a steering-gear mounting plate that could develop fatigue cracks. A nicer badge couldn’t protect buyers from what was happening underneath.

Stratoswift, Wikimedia Commons

Early Ford Tempo

The Tempo looked modern, practical, and perfectly suited to everyday family duty. Certain early examples made that everyday duty surprisingly difficult. Ford’s service bulletins addressed rough idle, surging, hard starting, and stalling on certain 1985 cars with the 2.3-liter engine. Even parking maneuvers appeared in the troubleshooting instructions. That’s a fairly basic task to struggle with.

IFCAR, Wikimedia Commons

Pontiac Fiero

For buyers who wanted something more exciting than another family sedan, the Fiero looked irresistible. A sporty two-seater with the engine behind the seats? Yes, please. But the 1984 four-cylinder cars developed a much less appealing reputation involving connecting-rod failures and engine-compartment fires. Later improvements couldn’t make those early headlines disappear.

Greg Gjerdingen from Willmar, USA, Wikimedia Commons

Oldsmobiles With The 5.7-Liter Diesel

A comfortable Oldsmobile that used less fuel sounded like a very grown-up purchase. Unfortunately, the 5.7-liter diesel could turn that sensible decision into an expensive one. Head-gasket trouble and fuel-system problems helped sour its reputation. These weren’t complaints about every Oldsmobile. Choosing that particular engine was the decision owners could end up regretting.

Maxq32, Wikimedia Commons

Renault Encore

The Encore arrived for 1984 as the Alliance’s hatchback sibling, adding a useful cargo opening to an already appealing small-car package. Unfortunately, the family resemblance extended beyond its looks. The Renault-AMC cars’ disappointing durability undermined their early promise. More room for groceries was welcome. More reasons to visit the service department were a harder sell.

Joe Haupt from USA, Wikimedia Commons

Early Plymouth Horizon

The Horizon gave Plymouth buyers a small, economical alternative to the big cars they’d grown up with. But some early examples brought unwelcome surprises. A recall covering 1979 and early 1980 cars addressed fuel hoses that could harden and crack. Saving money at the pump loses some appeal when the fuel won’t reliably stay inside the car.

Early Mercury Lynx

The Lynx offered Mercury shoppers their own version of Ford’s economical front-wheel-drive small car. It also inherited some familiar headaches. A later recall covered certain 1984 cars with cylinder-head cracks and certain 1985 cars with splitting rocker-cover gaskets. Both could leak oil onto the exhaust manifold. That’s considerably more serious than an annoying spot on the driveway.

dave_7, Wikimedia Commons

Oldsmobile Omega

Oldsmobile’s compact offered buyers a familiar name in a smaller, more economical package. But the 1980 Omega belonged to the same troubled X-car family as the Citation and Skylark. Its recall history included incorrectly positioned fuel hoses that could rub against a rotating axle-joint boot and eventually leak. Even the plumbing needed a second look.

Bull-Doser, Wikimedia Commons

Cadillacs With The HT4100

After the V8-6-4 experience, Cadillac buyers might have hoped the next engine would restore normal service. The HT4100 brought another collection of headaches. Cadillac issued special camshaft coverage for all 1982 and certain 1983 cars because wear could cause rough running and serious power loss. Head-gasket and oil-pump problems added to the engine’s unwelcome reputation.

Randy Stern from Minneapolis, MN, USA, Wikimedia Commons

Early Mercury Topaz

The Topaz was Mercury’s counterpart to the Tempo, so its early troubles had a familiar ring. Ford’s bulletins addressed starting and running problems on certain 1984–1985 cars with the 2.3-liter engine. There were suspension concerns, too: a recall addressed rear suspension attachment bolts that could fracture. For something bought to make daily life easier, that was quite a list of complications.

dave_7 from Lethbridge, Canada, Wikimedia Commons

Pontiac Phoenix

The Phoenix name suggested something rising triumphantly into a new life. Pontiac’s front-wheel-drive compact had a tougher time living up to that image. It shared the X-car family’s brake controversy, while certain early manual-transmission cars also faced possible interference between the clutch cable and a brake pipe. The Phoenix disappeared after the 1984 model year.

Greg Gjerdingen from Willmar, USA, Wikimedia Commons

Yugo GV

The Yugo’s $3,990 base price made people wonder why they were even shopping for used cars. Then the ownership reports started arriving. Contemporary coverage identified electrical and accessory problems, while reviewers found plenty else to criticize. Its reputation for poor quality formed almost immediately. Owners quickly discovered why the low price wasn’t the whole story.

Michael Gil from Toronto, ON, Canada, Wikimedia Commons

But Yours Was A Good One, Right?

Of course, some owners drove these cars for years without a major headache. Specific engines, early production problems, and later improvements all mattered. Still, these models gave enough buyers reasons to complain that their reputations stuck. Did yours earn its place here—or are you still defending it all these years later?

Bejara70, Wikimedia Commons

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Sources: 1, 2, 3



